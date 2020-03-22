Coronavirus Has You Home Quarantining? Here’s Your Daily Dose Of Laughter With These 5 Hotstar Comedies That CANNOT Be Missed

The pandemic Coronavirus has us all home quarantining not just for our own safety, but for all those around us as well. And the tension in such situations is palpable in every household.

Well, in such stressful situations, we are here with a compilation of 5 evergreen comedies from Hotstar that will certainly make your day.

1. Angoor:

When a film is written by the celebrated Gulzar Sahab, you know you are in for a treat. The adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy Of Errors features the veteran late actor Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles alongside Moushumi Chatterjee and Deepti Naval in pivotal roles.

Revolving around the lives of two pairs of master and servant, Angoor is a must-watch in any comedy lover’s list.

2. Hulchul:

The king of comedy, filmmaker Priyadarshan gave his fans a royal treat with the 2004 Hulchul boasting on an impressive cast of Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Arshad Warsi, Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty among others.

When two warring families pit their children against each other there is mayhem in not just their lives but around those others also. This comic love story is certainly worth catching up with during your days of quarantine.

3. Hungama:

Here comes yet another comedy from the celebrated Priyadarshan that released in 2003. This case of mistaken identity film led to the lives of several strangers being entwined and that leads to a roller coaster ride which will leave you in perils of laughter.

Featuring actors like Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Akshaye Kumar in pivotal roles, you need to watch this film today itself!

4. Ishq:

Directed by yet another comedy veteran, Indra Kumar, Ishq is a hilarious ride through the lives of 2 couples and their journey of falling in love. With over the top pranks on each other, to sacrifising their lives for each other, Ishq takes you through the highs and lows of love, separation, friendship and betrayal with a humours twist.

Starring Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, Ishq cannot be missed by movie loves.

5. Garam Masala:

Priyadarshan will never fail to tickle your funny bones. Yet another film from the Priyadarshan universe, Garam Masala is your answer to the age-old concept of men will be men.

Garam Masala will always be remembered for its hilarious plotline of living in with multiple girls at the same time. The Tom and Jerry of the film Akshay Kumar’s Mac and John Abraham’s Sam continue this buffoonery to give birth to some hilarious situations.

