Four years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill worldwide and severely impacted cinemas, which remained shut for over a year. Plenty of blockbuster movies were delayed, and audiences missed the joy of enjoying popcorn in theaters. The pandemic affected not just Hollywood but the entertainment industry at large. Many franchises like Fast & Furious, Avatar, Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and others had to cancel their projects, resulting in huge delays in the scheduled calendar. Studios continuously pushed back production and release dates for big-budget franchise films and smaller titles. Now that we’re past the pandemic, studios have picked up the pace to bring endless entertainment to the viewers once again.

Here’s every major film that was officially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick

The original chapter of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun premiered in 1986, and fans eagerly waited for its sequel for the last 34 years. But due to the pandemic, viewers had to wait a little longer to see the A-lister take to the skies again. Instead of moving it out of 2020 altogether, Paramount postponed the release of Top Gun: Maverick to December 23, 2020, however, it was later shifted to a July 2, 2021 release due to scheduling conflicts with Cruise. Unfortunately, it was further delayed to November 19, 2021, before the final release date was confirmed as May 2022.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

The seventh installment to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise was originally set for a release on July 23, 2021, before it was delayed to July 14, 2023, due to the pandemic and production shutdowns. In April 2023, CinemaCon revealed that the movie will premiere two days earlier, July 12.

Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated science fiction Dune was an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The movie, which starred A-list actors including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, was originally scheduled for a release on November 20, 2020, but was pushed to December 18, 2020. Then because of the pandemic, the movie was shifted to October 1, 2021 release date. However, in June 2021, Warner Bros. delayed the release date again, by three weeks to October 22, 2021, to avoid competition with another box office No Time to Die.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The second chapter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and sequel to 2018’s original Venom, starring Tom Hardy, was originally set for release in the US on October 2, 2020, but was moved several times to June 25, 2021, September 17, September 24, and then October 15 release date due to the pandemic. Finally, the movie was released on October 1, 2021, becoming one of the blockbusters, which was pushed back a year because of the coronavirus.

No Time to Die

No Time to Die serves as the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond series starring Daniel Craig in his final portrayal of MI6 agent James Bond. The spy film is produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), and this studio became the first one to push the release date of No Time to Die because of a pandemic. The studio was expected to lose $30-40 million because of the delay and could have exceeded $300 million if it had stuck to its original release date- April 2020. The movie got delayed due to the global spread of the virus and the production studios announced the new release date as November 12, 2020, in the UK and November 25 2020 in the US. But in October 2020, the movie was again pushed back to April 2021, but in January 2021, the film was rescheduled to October 8, 2021, in the US and September 30, 2021, in the UK.

Fast & Furious 9

The continuing saga in the Fast and the Furious franchise was set to premiere its ninth chapter, which starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and others. While Diesel, who served as the lead and producer promised that F9 wouldn’t be moved from its May 2020 release date irrespective of coronavirus, the opposite happened. The movie was officially shifted back a year to the April 2, 2021 release date, originally set for Fast & Furious 10. But because of the delays, F9 opened in theaters on June 25, 2021, in the US and June 24 in the UK.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was the sequel to 2013 The Conjuring and 2016 The Conjuring 2. The movie served as the third installment in The Conjuring franchise. The movie was originally set for release in September 2020, but due to the pandemic, the movie was delayed to June 4, 2021 release in the US and May 26, 2021, in the UK.

