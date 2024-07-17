Johnny Depp has found love again! The 61-year-old actor is dating 29-year-old Russian model Yulia Vlasova. The two have been seeing each other for the past few years, however, reports of their affair emerged recently.

Despite their 32-year age gap, Depp enjoys Vlasova’s company, but the two are keeping it casual for now. So who is the lady who charmed the Pirates of the Caribbean star? Here are all the exciting deets about Johnny Depp’s lady love, Yulia Vlasova.

Who is Yulia Vlasova?

Yulia Vlasova is a model, originally from Russia, who currently resides in the Czech Republic. Apart from being a model, she is also a beautician. Vlasova owns a makeup studio, named She Studio, in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. She reportedly met Depp in the same city when the actor attended the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021.

Vlasova is fairly popular on Instagram with over 21k followers, thanks to her sultry pictures and makeup artistry. From her social media, the model seems to be an avid traveler as she has shared posts from places like Ibiza, Dubai, Cannes, Antibes, and Milan. Also, though Vlasova is based in Prague, she frequently travels to London to meet Depp.

Depp and Vlasova are in a Casual Relationship

Depp and Vlasova’s romance first came to light when The Daily Mail published a string of pictures showing the two getting cozy with each other. The now-deleted images were posted by Vlasova on her Instagram stories. In one story, she answered a question about who is her favorite actor. At the time, the model posted a photo featuring her and Depp’s hands on each other’s legs with the caption, “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”

In another picture, Depp is seen planting a kiss on Vlasova’s cheek. As per sources, the couple has been seeing each other ‘here and there’ ever since they first met. The two also attended Depp’s late friend and guitarist Jeff Beck’s concert in Prague together in July 2022.

Must Read: Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Opens Up About His ‘Embarrassing’ First Butt Tattoo, ‘Heart of Stone’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News