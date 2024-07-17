After the Set Fire to the Rain singer, Adele, officially rescheduled some of her Weekends With Adele shows at The Colosseum Caesars Palace, she has recently admitted that she doesn’t have any future plans for new music.

During an interview with German outlet ZDF, the 36-year-old revealed she will focus on “other creative things” instead of music for a while. The Skyfall singer added, “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while. I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time.”

Adele released her debut in 2009, with a follow-up in 2011, her third studio album in 2015, and her fourth LP, in 2021. Back in December 2023, Adele told The Hollywood Reporter that she “hasn’t even thought about” new music.

The singer said, “I have to wait for a feeling. If I get antsy, that’s when I know I have to go to the studio, and I am the opposite of antsy right now.” Reflecting on other projects, she revealed that there’s only one movie she wants to do, but “the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it.” She continued, “That’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”

This came after the pop star announced that she was going on a vocal rest and postponed her Vegas residency shows. She shared on her social media, “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.” Adele shared she “hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed.”

She further stated that continuing too soon ended her being sick again and “taken a toll on my voice.” Five weekends are affected and postponed from March to October-November.

Adele is set to perform residency shows in Germany at the Munich Messe Arena between August 2 through August 24.

