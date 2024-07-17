Following Alec Baldwin’s Rust case being dismissed, new information came forward which revealed that the scene that was being rehearsed when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set was completely deleted from the final film.

Baldwin, who starred in the Western drama, was filming in New Mexico on October 21, 2021, when a prop gun with live rounds held by the actor discharged, striking the director Joel Souza and Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer tragically did not survive her injuries.

Recently, an insider revealed to People that the final movie of Rust does not show that scene after the script underwent changes when it was resumed later. It said, “They did cut the church scene that they were rehearsing for, and did some rewriting. It’s a beautiful film. It looks like a big studio movie.”

Moreover, cameras were not rolling when the shooting occurred as the crew was setting up the camera blocking for a scene inside a church set while Baldwin practiced drawing the revolver. The actor previously stated he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the prop gun contained live bullets.

The 66-year-old was charged with a criminal case for involuntary manslaughter but the case was dismissed with prejudice by a judge. However, civil lawsuits are still pending, including one from Hutchins’ parents and sister. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison time, though her attorney plans to file a motion to dismiss following the surprising outcome of Baldwin’s trial.

Rust resumed production in Spring 2023, and director Joel Souza returned with Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, who joined as an executive producer after reaching a settlement with the filmmakers. Cinematographer Bianca Cline stepped in to complete the movie. The project was finished in Montana in May 2023.

Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew, and their 11-year-old son, Andros.

