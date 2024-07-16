Paul Walker was an American actor known for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. He began his career as a child actor and gained recognition for working in The Young and the Restless soap opera before The Fast and the Furious happened. The actor sadly passed away. He has a daughter from his long-term girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. The actor was handsome and had many female fans. Like everyone else, he looked for certain things in his ideal partner.

Paul started his modeling career as a toddler in a commercial for Pampers. In 1993, he played Brandon Collins on The Young and the Restless. He began his film career with low-budget B films, and his first role was reportedly a horror comedy, Monster in the Closet. His breakthrough role alongside Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious earned them the MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team, shared with Vin.

The Fast and the Furious established Paul Walker as a leading man. A decade later, in an interview with Allure magazine, he shared what he desires or likes in a woman. He revealed, “In college, my friends called me Mr. James Bond 007 because I entertained everything: blonds, brunettes, redheads. I’m across the board.”

The Fast & Furious star also shared his opinion on makeup. Paul Walker said, “I want to wake up next to what I went to bed with. I need a girl who can get dressed up to come with me to things but also one who isn’t afraid to get her fingernails dirty or chip her nail polish.”

For the uninitiated, Paul passed away in 2013 in a single-vehicle collision. Before he died, he had yet to complete filming Furious 7. Stand-ins were used to complete the movie. After many reshoots, the film was released in 2015.

Paul and Vin Diesel were great friends. The latter was the godfather to the late actor’s only daughter. Years later, Vin walked Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker down the aisle. Vin has always stayed in touch with Meadow over the years after Paul’s death.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Why Is Katy Perry’s Woman’s World Facing Backlash? Controversy Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News