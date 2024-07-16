Suits Top 10 Episodes: Ranking The Most Memorable Moments From The Hit Legal Drama

With its engaging storyline, iconic dialogues, timeless characters, and stylish presentation, Suits became one of the most popular legal dramas. Not only did the show win over the audience during its run on the USA network, but also found success years later when it started streaming on Netflix.

The series aired several memorable episodes during its nine-season run, becoming famous due to Harvey Specter’s wit, Mike Ross’s intellect, Donna Paulsen’s sass, Jessica Pearson’s authority, and Louis Litt’s scheming. Here are the 10 Suits episodes, ranked based on their IMDb ratings.

10. Season 5, Episode 11: Blowback

This episode had some high-stakes drama as Mike’s long-kept secret about not having a Harvard degree finally got exposed. As the secret comes out, Mike is arrested for fraud. However, he is given a tough choice: to stay in jail or to throw Harvey under the bus and be free. Mike’s arrest proves to be a turning point in the show, as it jeopardizes not only his career but also the futures of Harvey, Jessica, and the entire firm.

9. Season 3, Episode 16: No Way Out

In the Season 3 finale, Harvey and Mike face their toughest challenge as they work to prevent Eric Woodall, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, from bringing them down. The episode centres on the firm’s struggle to protect themselves from Woodall’s vendetta. Meanwhile, Mike considers a major life change after Rachel Zane urges him to pursue his dreams outside the legal world. The episode concludes with dramatic cliffhangers, setting up the next season.

8. Season 5, Episode 16: 25th Hour

The final episode of Season 5, 25th Hour, follows Mike getting ready for his two-year prison sentence as he makes a deal to protect his friends and colleagues. The episode shows Mike saying goodbye to the people he cares about, especially Harvey and Rachel. Jessica and Louis try to figure out how to save the firm while Mike is gone. At the same time, Donna helps Harvey deal with the aftermath of Mike’s decision. The episode ends with Mike turning himself in to the authorities, marking a major event in the series.

7. Season 5, Episode 14: Self Defense

Another episode from the fifth season, Self Defense, features Mike and Harvey preparing for the former’s trial. They face Anita Gibbs, the relentless prosecutor determined to convict Mike. Tensions rise as Gibbs targets people close to Mike and Harvey, including Donna and Rachel, to gain leverage. Meanwhile, Louis deals with personal and professional challenges as he tries to support his colleagues.

6. Season 9, Episode 10: One Last Con

The series finale is number six on the best episodes list. Mike returns to the show to help Harvey with a plan to take down Faye Richardson and restore the firm’s autonomy. The episode sees Louis marrying Sheila and Harvey proposing to Donna, with both couples planning to start new lives. Harvey leaves the firm to join Mike in Seattle, while Samantha Wheeler finds her place at the firm. The series concludes with heartfelt goodbyes, celebrating the characters’ growth and concluding their arcs.

5. Season 6, Episode 10: P.S.L.

In this episode, Jessica surprises herself by leaving the firm to start a new life with her ex-boyfriend, Jeff Malone. Harvey and Louis struggle to deal with her departure, and they also have to stop an old client from leaving the firm. Meanwhile, recently released from prison, Mike helps secure a win for a client and contemplates his next steps. The episode marks a major transition for the firm and its members, setting up new challenges for the characters.

4. Season 4, Episode 10: This Is Rome

A high-voltage drama occurs in this episode as Louis exits the firm, asking Harvey to let him take three small clients; however, Jessica offers a good recommendation instead. Louis threatens to retaliate, and Jessica counters by ensuring his clients are contacted, leaving him without leverage. Eventually, Louis decides to go after Harvey’s client, VersaLife, but Harvey and Mike reclaim it. Louis then discovers Mike’s secret and demands to be made a name partner, which changes the course of the show.

3. Season 6, Episode 16: Character and Fitness

One more season finale on the list, Character and Fitness, shows Mike facing a major obstacle as he prepares to become a legitimate lawyer finally. Despite his fraudulent past, he must convince a character and fitness committee that he is morally fit to practice law. Harvey and the firm rally behind Mike, presenting compelling arguments to support his case. Meanwhile, Rachel deals with her challenges as she navigates her future with Mike and her career aspirations. The episode culminates in a pivotal decision that impacts Mike’s future and the dynamics of Pearson Specter Litt.

2. Season 5, Episode 15: Tick Tock

Tick Tock features Mike facing increasing pressure as he prepares for his impending fraud trial. Mike and Harvey strategise to strengthen their defence with his future hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Jessica struggles with her ethical dilemmas as she deals with the fallout from the firm’s recent turmoil. The episode builds tension as the characters confront their past decisions and prepare for the trial’s high-stakes consequences.

1. Season 5, Episode 10: Faith

On the top of the list is the episode Faith, which revolves around Mike dealing with growing troubles due to his past fraud, while Harvey tries to support him and protect the firm from potential problems. Jessica faces external pressures while trying to maintain control of Pearson Specter Litt. Meanwhile, Louis deals with personal setbacks that affect his professional behaviour. The episode explores themes of trust, loyalty, and the ethical complexities of practising law, making it the most memorable episode of the series.

