HBO’s most popular historical show, Game of Thrones, masterfully weaved themes of tragic deaths, battles, and power struggles to get to the Iron Throne. Death was ever-present in the show, from noble sacrifices to brutal betrayals, not just for physical confrontation but for the intricate games of strategy and deception. As we speak about deaths, Game of Thrones has shown the worst ways of death. From Ned Stark’s tragic betrayal to Theon Greyjoy’s heroic sacrifice, here are some of the most memorable and saddest deaths in the history of Game of Thrones.

Ned Stark

Game of Thrones set itself apart right from the first season after killing off its main protagonist, Ned Stark, from the infamous Stark family. His death was heartbreaking as it had a huge impact on the viewers, especially the storyline, as fans questioned the narrative after Ned’s death. Joffrey’s killing of Ned Stark marked his transition from merely unlikable to genuinely loathsome. His death remains a poignant moment, even upon rewatching, especially considering the dire consequences it had for his children’s lives and futures.

Oberyn Martell

Although Oberyn arrived on Game of Thrones with full charisma and showed off his charm, becoming an incredibly likeable personality, his death was as brutal as ever. At the hands of the Mountain, Oberyn’s eyes were gouged out, which crushed the skull, becoming one of the cruellest and saddest deaths in the show. Ellaria’s blood-curdling scream and profound sadness amplified the tragedy of the scene, leaving fans to mourn the loss of a beloved character.

Tommen Baratheon

Among the Baratheon and Lannister rulers, Tommen stands out as far less malevolent. Just a child thrust into power, he faced immense loss, making his tragic suicide even more heart-wrenching for the fans. After losing Margaery because of his mother’s actions, Tommen was blown, leading him to a harrowing end as he leapt from the window. This moment left fans breathless and teary-eyed.

Ygritte

Ygritte and Jon Snow’s romance is one of the loved ones in Game of Thrones, but her tragic death in his arms is more painful to see. Her death became one of those heartbreaking moments for Jon. Ygritte was a wild, free, and independent person who spent her life fighting and lost her life fighting the Wildlings.

Shireen Baratheon

A sweet and smart young girl who offered kindness to everybody and taught people to read faced the deadliest death ever. Shareen Baratheon didn’t have a shred of hate in her heart, and after trusting her father, Stannis, he allowed Melisandre to burn his daughter alive as a sacrifice to the Gods. The brutality of evil in Game of Thrones moments cannot be overstated, as her death was regarded as the most wicked and barbaric death in the series.

Robb Stark

The Red Wedding is reminded of the wildest and most affecting moment, resulting in the death of Robb Stark. The scene became the representative of the deaths of Robb, Talisa, and Catelyn, adding to the crushing deaths in the show. Not just them but all their men and allies who dined alongside Walter Frey faced a tragic death. The heart-wrenching moment came when Talisa, who was pregnant with Robb’s child, was repeatedly stabbed in the stomach, Robb’s body filled with arrows, and Catelyn’s throat slashed and cut open. This was clearly the massacre of Stark’s family members.

Theon Greyjoy

When Theon Greyjoy finally got the chance to redeem himself, it didn’t last long as his story faced a tragic end. After surviving torture and abuse on a horrific scale, he managed to find himself and stripped away his name by Ramsay Bolton. Although no longer a Greyjoy, he saw himself as a Reek after betraying people, even his family. Game of Thrones concluded his story with a great redemption arc, but his death was considered heroic after he was killed while protecting Bran.

Jon Snow

Jon Snow was stabbed in the back after his men betrayed him. After he excitedly rushed down the stairs at Castle Black, things turned pretty bad when he realised that Olly had practically pushed him to his grave. While several members of the Night’s Watch gathered to kill Lord Commander in the heart, they left him alone in the snow to die. Jon Snow was a fan-favourite character, and his sadness was very heartbreaking, but eventually, he was resurrected and made his killers pay for their crimes.

Ser Jorah Mormont

During the Battle of Winterfell, Ser Jorah Mormont, who starred for 52 episodes on Daenerys Targaryen’s side, died while he fended off Wights protecting the Mother of Dragons. His love and loyalty to Daenerys could be seen from the beginning, but his death wasn’t something fans were expecting, especially how brutal it was for Daenerys.

Hodor

Hodor was the most loved character in Game of Thrones. The mystery behind why he was called Hodor was finally revealed in Season 6, telling an incredibly emotional and pivotal story. The heartbreaking twist showed that Bran’s future actions caused Wylis to become Hodor. His final act of heroism, holding the door to save his friends, was both tragic and essential. His sacrifice was a crucial moment in Game of Thrones; without it, Bran would have died.

