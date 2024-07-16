Real Estate shows have become all the rage in the last few years. After all, who would not like to see luxurious properties from across the world from the comfort of their homes? In addition, all the drama ensues as the agents try to secure the most lucrative deals for their firms.

With a number of options, each with multiple seasons, it can be difficult to choose the best real estate reality series to watch. Well, we are here to help. Here are the 10 best real estate shows you can watch on streaming platforms.

1. Buying Beverly Hills

Where to Watch: Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills explores the luxury real estate and the dynamics of the Umansky family, known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Having aired two seasons, the show follows Mauricio Umansky’s billion-dollar brokerage, The Agency, featuring Mauricio and his daughters, Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia. The series features extravagant events, office drama over high-stakes listings, and heartfelt family moments, presenting a mix of personal connections and luxurious lifestyles.

2. Stay Here

Where to Watch: Netflix

Stay Here focuses on transforming short-term rental properties into lucrative, attractive accommodations. Hosted by designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer, each episode follows the two as they tackle a new property, offering expert advice on interior design, marketing strategies, and practical renovations. The series showcases stunning before-and-after transformations and provides valuable insights into the hospitality industry and the art of creating memorable guest experiences.

3. Selling Sunset

Where to Watch: Netflix

Selling Sunset engages viewers with its combination of real estate drama and personal dynamics among the agents of The Oppenheim Group. Set in the glamorous world of Los Angeles real estate, the show follows a group of ambitious and competitive agents as they navigate high-end property sales and personal relationships. Led by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the agency’s agents balance million-dollar listings with interpersonal conflicts.

4. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Where to Watch: Peacock

One of the longest-running real estate reality shows, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the competitive real estate in LA. The show follows agents like Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor as they handle multimillion-dollar deals and negotiate with clients. Each episode features lavish homes, from Beverly Hills mansions to downtown penthouses, showing how agents sell properties and manage their personal lives.

5. Marriage or Mortgage

Where to Watch: Netflix

Offering a fresh take on the real estate show genre, Marriage or Mortgage explores the age-old dilemma of choosing between a dream wedding or purchasing a home. Hosted by wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes, the series follows couples facing this tough decision. The show dives into the emotional and financial concerns of the couples as Sarah plans extravagant weddings while Nichole presents enticing property options.

6. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties offers a glimpse into the world of luxury real estate in Paris. The reality show follows charismatic real estate agents as they face the competitive market of high-end properties in the French capital. Viewers get to see breathtaking views of Parisian landmarks and alluring interiors of upscale apartments and historic estates. The series not only showcases the agents’ sales strategies and negotiations but also delves into their personal lives.

7. Owning Manhattan

Where to Watch: Netflix

Owning Manhattan features Ryan Serhant, the CEO of SERHANT. firm, providing the viewers with an inside view of high-stakes New York City real estate. The series tracks Serhant and his agents across eight episodes as they fiercely compete for exclusive luxury listings. With Manhattan’s vast real estate market as their battlefield, they aim to outshine rival brokerages through grit and strategy.

8. Selling the Hamptons

Where to Watch: Max

Selling the Hamptons showcases a group of ambitious real estate agents from the luxury brokerage Nest Seekers International. The show follows the competitive journey of an eccentric cast, including a surfer, a budding pop star with a wealthy father, and a savvy entrepreneur with a billion-dollar portfolio. The cast members deal with a challenging market in Long Island’s resort towns, where each sale deeply impacts their careers.

9. Tiny House Nation

Where to Watch: Netflix

Tiny House Nation explores the growing trend of tiny homes across America. Hosted by John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin, the show follows them as they help homeowners design and build ingenious small-scale dwellings. The series highlights the creative solutions and lifestyle benefits of downsizing, showcasing tiny homes that range from compact cabins to mobile units. Apart from construction, Tiny House Nation also delves into the personal stories and motivations behind the homeowners’ choice to embrace minimalist living.

10. Selling The OC

Where to Watch: Netflix

A spin-off of Selling Sunset, Selling The OC follows the dynamic world of real estate in Orange County, California. The series features a group of charismatic agents as they navigate the competitive market of multimillion-dollar properties along the Southern California coast. Viewers witness stunning oceanfront homes, luxurious estates, and upscale neighbourhoods like Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. At the same time, the agents face challenges in balancing high-pressure careers with personal aspirations.

