It is not a secret that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been facing difficulties in their marriage. The couple, who rekindled their romance two decades after going their separate ways, are once again reported to be on the verge of splitting up.

The two actors have now listed their marital home in Beverly Hills on the market, further giving fuel to the separation rumors. The mansion, which was bought by JLo and Affleck in 2023 for over $60 million, has been listed for $68 million. And while the couple is getting rid of the joint estate, they still possess a good number of luxurious properties individually. Let’s take a look at the properties owned and sold by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the last few years.

Jennifer Lopez’s Properties

Hamptons

JLo became the sole owner of a three-acre Hamptons estate in Long Island, New York City, by shelling out $10 million in 2013. Perfect for beach holidays, the private property features a steam room, a sauna, a pool, a theater, and a playground with massive lawns. The singer reportedly got a reasonable deal on the property, as she paid only half of the initial asking price, which was set at $19.5 million.

Star Island

In 2020, Lopez bought a 10-bedroom mansion on Miami’s Star Island, along with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The former couple paid a whopping $32.5 million for the Mediterranean-style estate which features a library, a cabana, a pool, a wine room, and even an elevator.

Bel Air

Lopez purchased a luxurious Bel Air mansion worth $28 million in 2018 and was reported to reside on the property whenever she was in Hollywood. Featuring nine bedrooms, 12 and a half bathrooms, a pub, a 30-seat cinema, a 100-seat amphitheater, a library, and a guesthouse, the property is spread across 12,000 square feet. The singer listed the house in February 2023 for $42.5 million but ended up selling it for around $34 million in October of the same year.

Manhattan

Following her split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez bought The Whitman penthouse near Madison Square Park in Manhattan for $20 million. The property is located in an exclusive apartment block in New York City, built in 1924 with only four addresses. The 9,500-square-foot penthouse was sold for $25 million in April 2024, seven years after being listed.

Malibu

During their courtship, Lopez and Rodriguez purchased another fancy property, a 4,400-square-foot three-level oceanfront home in Malibu, comprising five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The property is adorned with glass walls and has terraces on each floor with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. After purchasing the space for $6.6 million in February 2019, the former couple unloaded it for $7.99 million in July 2020.

Hidden Hills

In 2010, Lopez got a lavish mansion in Hidden Hills, California for $8.2 million. She kept the property for seven years, renovating it several times, before selling it for $10 million in 2017. The mansion houses amenities like a dance and recording studio, a game room, a 20-seat theater, and a private terrace.

Brookville

During her marriage with Marc Anthony, Lopez jointly purchased a mansion with him in Brookville, Long Island. The couple lived there along with their kids for 10 years. Bought for $2 million, the 10,500-square-foot house, featuring 10 bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, was sold for $4.5 million in 2017.

Miami

Lopez owned another waterfront estate in Biscayne Bay, Miami. The 1929 mansion was spread over 1.2 acres and had seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms. In 2005, The Wedding Planner actress sold the property to businessman Mark Gainor, who renovated the house.

Los Angeles

In 2004, Lopez purchased a mansion in LA, named The Summit. The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home featured a tennis court, an infinity pool, and a playground, and was sold to Gwen Stefani in 2006.

Ben Affleck’s Properties

Hampton Island

Ben Affleck paid $7.11 million for a massive property on Hampton Island Preserve in 2003. The 87-acre estate, located outside Savannah, Georgia, features three houses and a dock complex. The property served as a venue for the wedding celebrations of Affleck and Lopez with their family and friends in August 2022.

Pacific Palisades

Affleck purchased a newly built gated property in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles in 2018 for $19 million, to stay in proximity to his kids after his divorce from Jennifer Garner. The 13,500-square-foot mansion, having seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, a gym, and a fireplace, was sold by Affleck for $28.5 million in October 2022, following his wedding with Lopez.

Beverly Hills

Finally, Affleck and Lopez bought their lavish Beverly Hills mansion on Wallingford Drive in June 2023. The 38,000-square-foot property cost the couple $60.8 million. Spread across five acres, the estate has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a pool, a gym, a pool, a sports complex, a boxing ring, and a 12-car garage. The mansion was officially listed on the market for $68 million in July 2024.

