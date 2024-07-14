Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe graced the wedding festivities of billionaire heir, Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The sensational sisters were seen in glamorous traditional Indian attire as they arrived in India on July 11 for the star-studded Ambani wedding.

The reality star sisters were greeted with a traditional Hindu aarti ceremony, which was shared on Kim’s Instagram Stories. The ceremony welcomed them to India and offered blessings. Later, the sisters went for a rickshaw ride wearing bindis, the circular markings between the eyes that represent the opening of the third eye in Hindu culture.

On July 12, Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, and Kim and Khloe didn’t hold back on making a statement with their wedding attire. They both embraced traditional Indian looks as seen on their social media. Kim wore a glittering red lehenga, which included a skirt, a cropped blouse, and a draped fabric shawl called a dupatta. The ensemble featured sequins, fringe tassels, and intricate beadwork. On the other hand, Khloe wore a gold-and-white lehenga with a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder top. She graced her attire with a choker necklace. Both of them wrote a maang tikka, which was sitting on their forehead.

The SKIMS founder’s choice to wear red at the Ambani wedding might be seen as a breach of Hindu wedding etiquette as many of the guests avoid wearing white to Western weddings, red is traditionally reserved for the bride in modern Hindu ceremonies.

The four-day celebrations kicked off with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Friday, followed by a grand reception that will continue through the weekend. Alongside the Kardashians, Chopra-Jonas, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, David Beckham, and more attended the Ambani wedding.

