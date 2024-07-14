The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has finally concluded. The ‘Shubh Ashirvad’ ceremony took place on Saturday night, and who’s who of Bollywood, Politics, and the International circuit was in attendance. Scroll below as we bring you some unmissable inside videos of our favorite celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone, among others!

Anant Ambani gifts a watch worth two crores to his groomsmen

We couldn’t get our eyes off Anant Ambani’s Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams watch worth 54 crores on his wedding day, but the son of Mukesh Ambani splurged a whopping 50 crore to gift 25 of his close friends, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. The limited edition pieces are priced at 2 crores each. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were among the other celebrities who received the special gift.

🚨 Anant Ambani gifts Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and all his groomsmen ₹2 crore watches. He gifted them Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar limited edition watch. Anant Ambani wears Rs 54 crore watch on wedding day. He wore the Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon… pic.twitter.com/hxDmEHNAAS — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) July 13, 2024

‘Jodhaa Akbar’ Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai reunite!

Aishwarya Rai often skips the limelight and focuses her entire time on her daughter, Aaradhya. So, it is indeed special to witness her bond with former co-stars at special events.

A video of Aishwarya Rai, all smiles in a conversation with Jodhaa Akbar co-star Hrithik Roshan, is going viral on the internet. Netizens are emotional and are demanding an on-screen reunion!

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND AISHWARYA RAI INTERACTING OMG 😭❤️😭❤️😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWeg5gTUMK — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) July 13, 2024

The much-demanded Aish & DP’s ‘BFF’ moment!

Several videos of Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone dancing their hearts out at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding party in Udaipur surfaced online, demanding a much-wanted reunion. Our wishes were granted as the two beauties of Bollywood met and hugged each other tightly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Jasmine!

Kim Kardashian seems to love the ‘wake up and dress up’ game, but this time, it is all Indian wear. Many loved her bold ‘nosering’ look, but the massive Lorraine Schwart emeralds she rocked at the ‘shubh ashirvad’ ceremony have now caught our eyeballs.

Kim Kardashian wore a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, and this Jasmine fashion moment is iconic!

Guys new Kim Kardashian look from the Ambani wearing probably Gaurav Gupta with Emerald from Lorraine Schwartz ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/HYwmXjvZ0Q — leandre koffi (@leandek15) July 13, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya!

An unseen video is going viral, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Varun Dhawan also enjoyed the special moment as much as we did. Take a look:

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan 's energetic dance moves to Chaiyya Chaiyya with Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal 🔥#AnantRadhikaWedding #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/p3RFTUiGrC — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) July 13, 2024

Which was your favorite moment from Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding?

