Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally married. Their wedding was one of the grandest affairs in India, attended by international stars like Kim Kardashian and John Cena. But of course, there were controversies revolving around Ananya Panday, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, and many other Bollywood stars. Scroll below for details!

Mukesh Ambani quite literally brought ‘taare zameen par’ as Bollywood celebrities joined Anant Ambani’s baarat and danced their hearts out. The ceremony took place at Jio World Drive. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor were among others in attendance.

Take a look at top 3 Bollywood controversies from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding:

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic’s absence strengthens divorce rumors

For a while now, rumors have been rife that Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, have split. The Indian cricketer was actively involved in the baraat and danced with Ananya Panday and other celebrities.

His wife, Natasa Stankovic, gave the event a miss, further fuelling rumors that all isn’t well. Anyone following her on Instagram knows she’s been sharing some cryptic posts, fuelling separation rumors.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is also being linked with makeup artist Prachi Solanki. On the other hand, his wife seems to be finding support in Disha Patani’s alleged beau, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, as they were spotted on a coffee outing recently.

Hardik Pandya showing his dancing shoes with Ananya Pandey. 😄 pic.twitter.com/hkhZTakPcI — RoKo(Rohit &kohli)fav. (@Dk__0024) July 13, 2024

Did Ananya Panday push Nick Jonas?

A video is going viral that features Ananya Panday seemingly pushing Nick Jonas to dance with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer Singh reportedly came to his rescue by holding his hand and giving him a tight hug.

Khloe Kardashian or Rakhi Sawant?

The night’s biggest controversy was netizens noticing the uncanny resemblance between Khloe Kardashian and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant. In fact, a video of the controversial Indian star dancing went viral, and many people are confusing her with Kim Kardashian’s sister.

Take a look at the uncanny resemblance below:

Khloe Kardashian ‘s energetic dance at #AnantRadhika wedding 🔥pic.twitter.com/sz2HKLQaVj — VS Unfinished (@VS_Unfinished) July 12, 2024



We cannot surely unsee this. How about you?

Someone said “Rakhi Sawant lite lag rahi hai” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sxcRx0wz8Z — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) July 12, 2024

Apart from the three big moments, Aishwarya Rai avoiding a picture with the Bachchan clan and arriving separately with her daughter Aaradhya has sparked speculations of divorce again. Abhishek Bachchan was seen posing on the red carpet with Amitabh, Jaya, and the rest of his family.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Divorced Beti >> Ghar Ki Bahu”: Netizens Sympathize With Aishwarya Rai As She Arrives Separately At Ambani Wedding & Fuels Divorce Rumors With Abhishek Bachchan Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News