Aishwarya Rai has been making a lot of noise over her marital life for a while now. It’s been years since the gossip mill alleges all isn’t well with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan. But this is the second event where she’s made a separate entry with her daughter Aaradhya. Divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan have strengthened, and below are all the details you need!

This isn’t the first time their alleged marital troubles have caught the attention of fans and media. Reports have previously claimed Aish has moved out of their marital home. They have been living separately, as per rumors, but are refraining from filing for divorce for the sake of their daughter Aaradhya. On multiple occasions, fans have noticed that Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda mark joint appearances, but Rai and her daughter are often left out.

Navya Naveli Nanda has hosted multiple episodes with her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and ‘nani’ Jaya Bachchan on her YouTube channel. But Aishwarya Bachchan, again, was nowhere to be seen. Now, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, her absence from the joint appearance with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and the clan has convinced fans that they’ve separated.

One saw Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, Navya, Shweta, Abhishek, Agastya, and Nikhil Nanda arrive together at the Ambani wedding and pose on the red carpet. After a while, Aishwarya Rai appeared with her daughter Aaradhya and posed for the paps.

A user reacted, “Rich people…..Poor Mindset! Valuing their own daughter but devaluing the one, whom they brought by their own will and most importantly the one who gave them successor/ next gen (be it a girl though) to continue their family tree!”

Another commented, “Divorced beti>>>>>Ghar ki Bahu”

“Aish deserves better this whole family is toxic,” read a comment.

Another reacted, “Overbearing parents broke the family of both daughter and son. Son in law was bad coz he was too busy with his business and daughter in law is bad coz she is too much available with son.”

A user wrote, “Aish’s sass is so toxic, noone can live in the same house with her. IDK how Amitabh handles her.”

Previously, Aishwarya Rai rubbished divorce rumors as she posted a picture-perfect family moment with Abhishek and their daughter on their 17th wedding anniversary.

