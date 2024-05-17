Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With A Plaster Supported By Aaradhya As The Bachchan Kid Choses Simplest Outfit Is A Winner Despite Trolls - 3 Reasons Why!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to rule the Cannes Red Carpet 2024. The actress arrived at the French Riviera, and the actress yet again is being age-shamed, body-shamed, surgery-shamed, fashion-shamed, and you will not believe it but mother-shamed as well!

Aish is currently recovering from an injury, and she walked on the red carpet with the same injury and a plaster on her hand. However, apart from the red carpet, there was another beautiful one by her side always.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024 was supported and escorted by Aaradhya Bachchan, who took utmost care of mommy dearest at every time. However as soon as Aradhya’s pictures went viral on social even she was trolled and attacked.

But guess what? We will show you these pictures one time, that are viral on the internet, and you will probably also find reasons to celebrate them.

Since When Is Holding Hands A Cliche?!

It is so ‘awwww-dorable’ when a couple is holding hands but how does it change into being dominant or controlling when a mother holds a daughter’s hands? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been trolled for holding Aaradhya’s hands in public. But this time, Aradhya was doing what was needed. Taking care of her mother and supporting her while she walked down the stairs with an injured hand and a heavy outfit.

The Simplistic Look Bang On!

While it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the red carpet, Aaradhya was just there to support her mom in a casual outfit with the biggest possible bow! Isn’t that how she was supposed to be, rather than all decked up without a reason?! Honestly, being surrounded by fashion lords all around at the mecca of fashion and still stealing eyeballs in that simplistic choice of clothes requires a lot of confidence! You walk with pride, young girl!

A Teenage Daughter Morale-Boosting Her Mother

We often see parents cheering up for their kids. But it is very rare that a teenage daughter stands by her mother despite being aware of what might come around. Aaradhya has been constantly trolled for her new hairstyle (she was trolled for her old one as well) and her looks, which are very similar to her father’s (earlier, they used to call her Ash). She is just a growing teenager going through changes. But such constant scrutiny is so unnecessary. But still, it was Aradhya’s humble nature that she waved to the media while they flew off to Cannes 2024. She definitely needs to be acknowledged for dropping her daughter’s goals this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the screening of Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. The actress was defended by fans when her name wasn’t mentioned in the Film Festival’s official snippets. However, after fans took offense, Aish’s name was edited in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madgaon Express Director Kunal Kemmu Talks About Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, Says He Might Write Go Goa Gone 2 If Given A Chance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News