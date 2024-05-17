Kunal Kemmu is back in the headlines after staying aloof in the media for a long time. He’s currently enjoying the success of Madgaon Express, and for those who aren’t aware, the film marked his directorial debut. Now, those who admire his style of humor are eagerly waiting to see Kunal on the big screen as an actor with his highly-anticipated films, Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2. Here’s what he has to say about them!

KunalKunal has always been a fantastic performer, and many call him underrated. Especially in comedy films, the actor has excelled with his brilliant comic timing and subtle yet funny performances. His character of Laxman in the Golmaal series is a huge success, and his act in Go Goa Goa was well-received by the audience and critics.

KunalRecently, Kunal Kemmu was interviewed by Pinkvilla, where he was asked about the much-talked-about projects Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2. Talking about the status of both the biggies, Kunal made it clear that he hasn’t heard anything official from the makers and doesn’t know anything about either film.

Kunal Kemmu further revealed that he was a part of the writing process of Raj & DK’s Go Goa Goa, and if given a chance, he might think about getting involved in the writing process of Go Goa Gone 2.

KunalKunal also shared about Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, saying that the writing team is doing great and is hoping for the best. He quoted, “Because they created them and I always feel that if you have created a character then you know their original voice so unless you feel inapt saying that ‘I am exhausted, I don’t know what to do with them’, I think they should be the one who go ahead with it.”

KunalMeanwhile, talking about Madgaon Express, the film has earned 37.51 crores at the Indian box office (as per the last update) and is still running at selected theatres. It has already been declared as a commercial success. Also, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free.

