Cannes 2024: Kacchey Limbu Actor Ayush Mehra Excited "To Walk The Same Red Carpet As Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Meryl Streep..."

Actor Ayush Mehra, who has made his mark in the digital and fashion world, is now all set to represent India at the biggest celebration of Fashion and Films – Cannes 2024. The actor is making his debut on the red carpet on the 77th edition of the film festival.

Ayush started working behind the scenes in films like ‘O Teri!’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike‘ before progressing steadily and showcasing his performance in Radhika Madan’s Kacchey Limbu.

Making a red carpet debut at Cannes 2024, Ayush Mehra aims to showcase his unwavering support for films and cinema across the globe at the French Riviera. Working with a fresh vision for Cannes in terms of fashion, Ayush has collaborated with a new-age stylist, Kudrat Anand, and is slated to be at the Mecca of cinema between May 15 – and May 20.

Speaking about going to the global platform and making a debut at Cannes, Ayush expressed his gratitude and said, “Growing up immersed in the enchanting world of cinema, movies have been my constant companion and inspiration. It’s a stroke of luck to witness this world firsthand, and attending Cannes is an extraordinary privilege. I’m immensely proud that several Indian films like Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ and Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ have made it to the competition, as well as legendary actor Smita Patil’s ‘Manthan’ being screened there, showcasing the depth and diversity of our cinema on a global platform.“

“Moreover, to walk the same red carpet as legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola, and George Miller is beyond surreal. As I prepare to delve into countless screenings, connect with fellow filmmakers from around the world, and revel in the magic of cinema, I’m filled with genuine gratitude and humility for this incredible opportunity to represent India’s thriving acting community,“ he added.

Ayush earned recognition for the Netflix web series ‘Call My Agent – Bollywood,’ where he shared screen space with Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and others.

As he prepares to grace the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet, he hopes to carry India’s pride in fashion and cinema on the global stage!

