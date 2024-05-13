Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal in Chhava To Aditya Roy Kapur- Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino- 5 Fresh On-Screen Pairings Fans Look Forward to in 2024

This is the year for big-budget movies and new romances. Onscreen couples play a huge role in a movie’s narrative. Shahrukh-Kajol, Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, and more onscreen pairs have defined a new wave of fandom. After a while, Bollywood is set to see 5 new onscreen pairings, from Vicky Kaushal—Rashmika Mandanna to Divya Khossla—Harshvardhan Rane. Check out the latest list!

2024 started on an excellent note for Bollywood, and while we step into the second half of the year soon, there is still so much more in store for movie buffs. One aspect that has mainly been exciting to the fans is the fresh on-screen pairs they will see on the big screen.

Here are 5 dreamy on-screen pairings every Bollywood lover is waiting to see…

1. Divya Khossla – Harshvardhan Rane in Savi – A Bloody Housewife

The teasers have caused enough intrigue among viewers that fans are already keen to know what is in store in this Abhinay Deo directorial. The amazing chemistry between Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the song Hum Dum has left fans further excited. Savi—A Bloody Housewife releases on 31 May.

2. Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal in Chhava

Rashmika and Vicky are starring together in this period of drama, and fans are rooting for them. While not a single glimpse of the film has been released yet, many are eager to watch Rashmika Vicky in one frame.

3. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in Deva

Yet again, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have been an on-screen pair that grabbed the audience’s attention. The two will be starring in Deva, an action thriller slated to release around Dussehra this year.

4. Triptii Dimri – Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After Animal, Triptii Dimri became a national crush. Now, further leaving the fans drooling, Triptii will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Their look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot has already taken the internet by storm.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur – Sara Ali Khan in Metro Inn Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan looked great together in the film’s announcement post. This fresh pairing would certainly delight many fans.

Which on-screen pairing are you the most excited to see on the silver screen?

