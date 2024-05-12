Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was released in theatres on June 2, 2023. The romantic comedy received positive reviews from the audience and was one of the biggest hits of 2023. After almost a year, the film will soon stream online. Fans have been waiting to rewatch the movie for quite some time.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, aka ZHZB, is a story of a couple in Indore. Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan) want to buy their dream house together. But the houses they see are mostly out of their budget. The couple fakes their divorce to get a home under a government scheme. The movie has elements of romance, comedy and the house-hunting struggle.

Where & When to Watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Online?

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic comedy will stream on Jio Cinema. Today, the cast took to their social media to announce the same. ZHZB will stream on Jio Cinema on May 17, 2024. On his Instagram page, the Dunki actor wrote, “Sah-parivaar shaadi ki thi, ab sah-parivaar divorce bhi hoga! Toh aap sab #DivorceMeinZaroorAana #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke streaming May 17 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and Akarsh Khurana. Do not forget to stream the movie on May 17 on the Jio Cinema streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s next include Bad Newz and Chhaava. Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The movie is slated to release on July 19, 2024. Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

