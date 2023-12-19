Tripti Dimri’s popularity has skyrocketed with her short but impactful role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Dimri has now replaced Rashmika Mandanna, who, BTW, had more screen time than her in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, as the national crush of India. Amid the buzz on the professional front, Tripti is now making headlines for her personal life. If reports are anything to go by, she is currently dating Sam Merchant, a model-turned-businessman.

The 29-year-old actress has tasted commercial success with Animal; however, she’s no stranger to critical acclaim. Before impressing the audience as Zoya in the SRV’s action drama, Tripti managed to make an impression on critics with her performances in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala.

Tripti Dimri’s personal life has been widely discussed, too. The breakout star was previously in a relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma‘s brother and producer, Karnesh Ssharma. The news of their breakup first surfaced in June this year, after the former lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram. Upon some investigation, quick-witted netizens found out that Karnesh also deleted loved-up pics with Dimri from his Instagram account. Following the reports of her breakup, Tripti took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic note that read, “People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy.”

Months after calling it quits with the Bulbbul producer, it seems like Tripti has moved on and found love in Sam Merchant. The rumors of Tripti and Sam’s new romance began doing the rounds on the web after she shared a series of photos of herself from what appeared to be a wedding function. The actress’s fan pages also shared some pictures of the ‘Animal‘ fame in which she was seen posing with her friends.

However, what caught netizens’ attention was Tripti’s pictures with Merchant, as the duo had seemingly color-coordinated outfits. While the actress looked gorgeous as ever in an off-white embroidered lehenga, Sam made for her perfect plus-one in a white outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripti Dimri World (@triptidimriworld)

In another picture, Dimri was seen blushing as she posed for a selfie with Sam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tripti Dimri World (@triptidimriworld)

A few reports have suggested that Sam Merchant earlier worked as a model but soon ventured into business, starting an exotic chain of beach clubs and hotels in Goa. He is also the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill, per his Instagram bio.

Talking about Tripti, the stunning actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Vicky Vida Da Wo Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao in her pipeline.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Claims ‘Suffering As An Actor’ Due To Her ‘Good Looks,’ Bobby Deol Bursts Her Bubble – 5 Times She Loved Stardom Over Performance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News