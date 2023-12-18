Ranbir Kapoor led Animal has entered the 500 crore club at the Indian box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film has performed way beyond expectations and knocked it out of the park. It has now achieved the ‘super-hit’ verdict, and below are all the details you need to know!

Despite entering its third weekend, this action-drama performed better than most Bollywood biggies. It added a whopping 14 crores on the third Sunday. So far, Animal has raked in total collections of 514.64 crores. It has the next three days to mint massive earnings as Salaar and Dunki will take over the maximum screens after that.

Animal Budget & Returns

Animal is made on an enormous budget of 200 crores. Ranbir Kapoor’s film has added a total box office collection of 514.64 crores to its kitty. The Return on Investment (RoI) is 314.64 crores, which, converted to a percentage, comes to about 157.32%.

Animal Is Now A “Super-hit” affair

And with that, Animal has achieved a super-hit verdict at the box office. It is fantastic to witness a film that landed into much controversy achieve such a feat at the ticket windows.

Most Profitable Films of 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama has surpassed OMG 2, Pathaan, Leo (Hindi), Jawan, and Fukrey 3 to become the sixth-highest profitable film of 2023. It will soon cross the profits of 12th Fail (159.65%) to achieve the fifth spot.

The other four in the top five most profitable films at the Indian box office are – The Kerala Story (694.23%), Gadar 2 (600.66%), Oppenheimer (186.66%) and Fast X (172.07%). It is to be seen where Animal eventually ends up in its lifetime.

About Animal

Animal revolves around the journey of a son seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt against his father. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest. Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor are also seen in pivotal roles.

It was released on 1st December 2023 and witnessed a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

