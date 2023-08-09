This year, we saw several big-budget tentpole films fail to live up to their pre-release hype. Though the numbers looked good they were not that high, matching the huge breakeven. One such biggie is Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s Fast X. It took a flying start at the box office but didn’t rake in as expected. As a result, it couldn’t be termed as a commercial success. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise opened to mixed reviews from critics all across the globe. Among the audience too, it saw mixed reception. While the action blocks were praised for their grandeur, the screenplay was heavily panned. Speaking about the performances, Jason Momoa took away all the limelight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the making, Fast X made headlines over its tremendous budget and many even criticised it for shedding such an amount. As per several reports, the final production cost of the film was $340 million, and that’s really huge. If calculated, the breakeven against this cost stands in the range of $840-$850 million.

As per Box Office Mojo, Fast X earned $704.70 million at the worldwide box office. When compared with a breakeven of $840-$850 million, we can see that the film is falling short of $135.3-$145.3 million. So technically, it is not a box office success.

Apart from Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Sung Kang and others in key roles. Even Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson are seen in special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Ranveer Singh Sees A Jump Of 100 Points & Finally Joins The Elite ‘1000’ Club In Star Ranking, Leading Over Ranbir Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News