Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has proved its merit, and despite a certain section of netizens trying to pull it down, the film has crossed the 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office like a cakewalk. As a result, Ranveer Singh has got a smashing comeback after back-to-back failures and even in Star Ranking, he has seen a jump of 100 points. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh has seen a hike of 100 points, taking his overall points tally to 1050 points. With this, he has joined the elite club of 1000 points. The club is already graced by Salman Khan (2550 points), Akshay Kumar (1800 points), Shah Rukh Khan (1500 points), Ajay Devgn (1500 points) and Aamir Khan (1400 points).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Ranveer Singh is currently in the 6th spot in Koimoi Star Ranking, above Ranbir Kapoor (900 points) and Hrithik Roshan (900 points). To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

