Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 seems to be passing with flying colours even before the real test began. The Anil Sharma directorial has been knocking it out of the park with its advance booking trends for day 1. As for Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, there’s been little to no improvement, signalling a tough run at the box office unless word of mouth miraculously grows post-release. Scroll below for more details!

It was expected to be one tough fight between Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. Both the original films have a cult following of their own, but the race was all about the first preference of the audience. While the Gadar sequel managed to pique the interest of Bollywood fans, things unexpectedly have been going south for the Oh My God sequel.

As per the latest box office trends, Gadar 2 has witnessed a massive jump of 1.30 crores from yesterday. The total collections now are 5.30 crores gross through advance booking throughout the country. With three days to go, the double-digit now looks like a cakewalk on day 1.

OMG 2 is barely growing on the other side. Akshay Kumar starrer has been shockingly low, with only 82 lakhs gross collected in advance booking for day 1. The promotions still don’t seem enough to create good pre-release hype. It’s now or never scenario, at least to ensure a favourable opening day, but this also could be one of the superstar’s lowest numbers. We hope not; fingers crossed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

