Sunny Deol is making a thunderous comeback with the much awaited sequel of Gadar. He has been in the industry for over 40 years, and he has starred in some of the biggest hits of all time. However, it was Gadar in 2001 that paved Deol’s way from stardom to a National Hero! Gadar was a historical action film that told the story of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim woman amidst the backdrop of the partition of India.

Gadar was a massive hit, and it broke box office records all over India. Deol’s performance as Tara Singh was widely praised, and he was hailed as a national icon. The success of the film had a profound impact on his career as well. After a few years away from the spotlight, Deol is back with Gadar 2, the sequel to his most successful film.

Set to release on August 11, Gadar 2 is said to be mounted on a humongous budget of 100 crores. But do you know how much Sunny Deol charged for the film? If a report in ABP is to be believed, then the actor has charged a whopping 20 crores for Gadar 2. That is around 300% more than his usual fees. Sunny Deol has usually been charging 5 – 6 crores per film for a long time!

The success of Gadar was largely due to Sunny Deol’s performance. He brought Tara Singh to life with charisma, passion, and intensity. He was the perfect choice to play a character who was both a hero and a symbol of hope. Anil Sharma and his team have been trying to feed on the same nostalgia, and hence the 20 crore figure seems justifiable.

However, Saqeena, played by Ameesha Patel, has got a meagre 2.5% of what Sunny Paaji is charging. According to a report in ABP the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress has been paid only Rs 50 lakh for the film. At the same time, Simrat Kaur who plays her Bahu has been reportedly paid 80 lakh rupees.

Gaurav Chopra, who plays an army officer, has been paid 25 lakh for the film, while Manish Wadhwa has charged 60 lakh for playing a Pakistani Army Officer. Utkarsh Sharma’s fee stands unverified. Some reports say he has been paid 50 lakh to play Jeete, but a report in Jagran claims he has been paid 1 crore for the film.

Gadar 2 is all set to release in August 2023, and it is already generating a lot of excitement among fans. There is no doubt that Gadar 2 can be a major box office success owing to the advance booking trends. While it would clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, the film will also test Deol’s star power. Can he recapture the magic of Gadar and become a national icon once again? We guess the results are waiting around the corner!

