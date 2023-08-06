Disha Patani has had an interesting journey from being Tiger Shroff’s muse to becoming a fashion icon. She is known for her bold and s*xy looks and has often been criticized for her revealing outfits. Still the diva has never shied away from her own personal style, and she has inspired a legion of fans with her confidence and self-assurance.

In addition to her acting career, Patani is also a successful model. She has appeared in campaigns for a number of major brands and is also a regular on the fashion scene, and she is often seen at the most prestigious events in the industry. However the Malang actress has faced criticism for her revealing outfits, and has been trolled on social media.

Disha Patani was yet again trolled for her latest outfit which revealed a little more than intended. While she made an appearance outside a restaurant and was captured by the cameras, her n*de glittery dress revealing her upper and lower curves in ample amounts did not please the internet who shamed the actress for her outfit.

The video was shared on various social media accounts and the actress was shamed whichever page she appeared on. A user wrote on one of the accounts, “Isko aahise dress hi milta hai?” Another troll wrote, “She never looks different…” A third attack said, “Inspired by Uorfi (Javed).” S

Some comments tried hitting her below the belt. A comment read, “just power of t*ts and a*s. Her ex bf @tigerjackieshroff is true star power … now that’s a hunk. With a real body not made of plastic.” Another brutal dig said, “Innerwears has become outerwear Nowadays.”

A user trolled her dressing sense and wrote, “Iss ladki ki dress machchar daani jaisi kyu hai. koi isse kapde dedo.” However, we are sure Disha Patani will remain unfazed, strong and confident as she has never let the haters get her down.

On the work front Disha Patani is loaded with great projects, including Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. She has also shot for Dharma Productions’ Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Suriya starrer Tamil film Kanguva.

