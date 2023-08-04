Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, known for her exceptional acting skills and stunning looks. However, a British tabloid once failed to recognise her after she was spotted with Wimbledon ace Novak Djokovic on a dinner date.

At the time, their meeting made headlines for the tabloid inability to recognise Deepika and referring to her as Novak’s “female companion.” Their meeting also sparked rumours about them dating but soon fizzled out. Scroll down to know more.

Apparently, Deepika Padukone is friends with his wife, Jelena. Deepika and Jelena clicked together at Wimbledon 2015, where Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to become the champion. While their meeting went unnoticed at that time, his ex-girlfriend Natasa Bekvala claimed that Deepika Padukone secretly had an affair with him. Natasa also revealed that Novak will be happy if he sticks with Deepika, as reported by FilmiBeat.

None of her claims are confirmed, as there are no official statements from Deepika and Novak about the allegations. However, the Jawan actress once spoke about her meeting with Novak Djokovic during a conversation with India Today.

Deepika Padukone said, “I think it’s very exciting to meet people who are champions and are so talented at what they do. I have learnt so much.” Deepika, who has also met Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the last few years, said that she picked up quite a lot from them. “There’s so much similarity, as far as sport is concerned. I think I have been that person who takes a lot from sport and uses it in everyday life,” she said.

