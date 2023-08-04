The glamour world is a strange place. Just see two people wearing the same outfit, and all hell breaks loose. Fan wars start taking digs at the actors who wore the same clothes, and god forbid if the two actors are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt then it is a time of crisis since the fan clubs of the actresses would take the war to another level.

With digs getting deeper and turning from clothes and make-ups to boyfriends and stealing men, the conversation suddenly does not remain about the same outfits anymore. Something of the sort happened when an Instagram post compiled many major looks of Deepika and Alia which were the same.

Now, not getting into Who wore it better, who copied whom? zone, the post called the two actresses siblings. However, this did not go down well with the haters who decided to call the actresses the Indian version of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber! For the unversed, Selena and Hailey, both were involved with Justin Beiber of course during different timelines.

While Hailey ended up getting married to Justin Beiber, she has been pitted against Selena Gomez, despite the two women maintaining cordial front with each other. Now, the trajectory has been same for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone’s relationship. An Instagram handle, deepikasdetails shared 8 pictures of the two actresses wearing the same outfit. and the Internet obviously had reactions.

A user wrote, “Their taste is too similar, be it man or clothes.” Another troll wrote, “Deepikas style looks good only on tall girls, idk why Alia Bhatt still copies all her outfits, it looks funny on her, like a child wearing a grown up’s cloths lol.” A third comment took a dig at Alia and wrote, “She dresses like Deepika and behaves like Kareena Kapoor …”

A user pointed out, “Indian Selena and Hailey.” Another comment echoed the same thought, “Indian version of Hailey and Selena.” A third comment justified, “She has stolen her style as well as her boyfriend.” However, a user asked everyone to chill and wrote, “I really hate how the extreme fans ruin everything. This is a joke, chill. They’re both two of my favorite actresses, although I love Deepika’s acting more, that doesn’t mean Alia can’t act. They’re both amazing actors. If she hadn’t been married or even dated Ranbir she wouldn’t be compared to Deepika at all. They’re both beautiful too. Nothing to argue about, just enjoy the joke about the siblings.”

A fan defended Alia Bhatt and wrote, “Bro stop giving hate towards alia people can take inspiration and many clothes are similar doesn’t mean that she is INDIAN HAILEY Or she is COPYING deepika!” However, looking at the video, in our opinion, both of them look stunning.

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepu (@deepikasdetails)

