Ranbir Kapoor has always lived his life in the public eye. Ever since he was shot to stardom following his debut in 2007, everything that happened in his personal life was not hidden from the public, even his controversial breakups. When it comes to dating, Ranbir has quite the experience as he has had romantic relationships with Bollywood divas, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. While all of them have moved on in their lives, the actor was once quizzed about DP by Karan Johar, on Koffee With Karan. Not only did RK refuse to answer the question, he even schooled the filmmaker, slammed his show and asked them to move on.

Ranbir belongs to the well-known Kapoor clan who has been a part of the industry for generations. The actor began his journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya, alongside Sonam Kapoor.

In the same year, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone first met on the sets of their film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The two soon began dating but their relationship did not long last as they parted ways in 2009. Since then, Ranbir have had a long-term relationship with Katrina Kaif and is now married to Alia Bhat. On the other hand, Deepika found love again in Ranveer Singh in 2012 and since then the couple has been painting the town red with their romance. The two tied the knot in 2018.

Back in 2016, filmmaker Karan Johar invited Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in his talk show Koffee With Karan and chatted about both their personal and professional lives. During the show, KJo brought up the topic of Deepika Padukone and both Ranbir and Ranveer slammed. While the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star took off one of his shoes and did the action of throwing it at KJo, RK chose to set things straight.

He said, “Let me speak about myself. See it’s been seven or eight years, it’s nearly a decade.” Ranveer chimed in to say, “Oh, that’s damn long” as the Brahmastra star continued, “Everyone concerned is over it. We have positively moved on in our lives and it’s high time that Koffee With Karan also moves on with it. Because it’s done.” “There is no elephant, it has disappeared, it’s invisible,” the actor concluded.

