Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is holding its fort pretty well at the box office. Thanks to Karan Johar for bringing his romantic world that Bollywood buffs could relate to. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is indeed heading for a promising run, but is there also a sequel on the cards? Scroll below for details as KJo teases the massive fan base.

Be aware, SPOILERS AHEAD: Everyone who has watched the film has one question in common: where do Rocky and Rani stay after their marriage? While Alia’s character always had reservations about fitting in with the Randhawa family, it only makes sense for them to build their own home. And that’s exactly what KJo and the team have in mind.

Asked about the same, Karan Johar tells Film Companion, “Absolutely valid question to ask. I definitely think that Rani would not move into Randhawa Paradise (Randhawas family’s home). I definitely think the Chatterjees would be okay with the fact that they (Rocky and Rani) would move into their separate home because now they get along with each other’s families well enough for them to create a world of their own. So, in my head, neither does Rocky move to Rani’s nor does Rani move to Rocky’s; they have a place of their own. In my head, Rani would do up that place up. I’m not sure she would be bent on Rocky’s aesthetic. Also, Rocky would not stop being Rocky.”

Regarding his plans for the sequel of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar added, “You know we discussed a part 2. We used to chat about it – Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and me. We were like, ‘What has got to be the story because these two deserve a spin-off’. I am like, ‘Who knows’! We imagined a story. We actually have a kind of story, but we don’t know. This was too nascent a thought. Definitely, I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi but away from their parents. Because now they know that even though the backseat driving is being done by the family, they are okay. They are in decent control of the front seat.”

Do you want Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2? Share with us through comments.

