Alia Bhatt is grabbing the headlines these days for her Jhumka look, along with a nose ring promoting her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii with Ranveer Singh. She made her debut in 2012 and, 11 years down the line, is considered one of the best this industry has! Alia also is considered amongst the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Alia’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. She knocked on the door of stardom with her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, and she has been one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry ever since. But do you know how much was she paid for the Karan Johar’s film then? Well, the actress once herself revealed that she was paid 15 lakhs to play Shanaya in the film and romance Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt’s growth as an actress has been equally impressive. She has shown versatility in her roles, and she has been able to successfully portray a wide range of characters. She is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who can carry a film on her shoulders. This was proved true when she led Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi and was reportedly paid 20 crores for the film. The highest for her career!

Since she played a solo lead in the drama, from 15 lakhs in 2012 to 20 crores in 2022, Alia Bhatt jumped 13233% as she ruled Bollywood as the boss lady in Gangubai! While she saw exponential increases in her salary with films over the years, her big moment to cross the two-digit crores had to wait for a long time.

In the initial years, her growth was substantial, but it was with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi that the actress was paid 10 crores making it officially to the double digit club. This amount was much more than her counterpart Vicky Kaushal. After that, Alia paid herself 15 crores for her home production Darlings. She finally jumped to 20 crores for Bhansali’s film, according to India Today.

Manobala Vijayan reported that the actress was paid 9 crores for her cameo in SS Rajamoulis’s RRR where her screen time was almost about 10 minutes. However, she charged 10 – 12 crores for her film with Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. Rumours are rife that her remuneration for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also lies in the same range. However, the speculations have time and again been dismissed by the team.

From 15 lakhs to 20 crores as a solo lead is a testament to the actress’ hard work and dedication, and it shows that she is one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood. Alia has an exciting line up of films which includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and a solo lead spy-Universe film with Yash Raj Films. We wonder how much growth her paycheck is gonna make with that biggie!

