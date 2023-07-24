Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the acting industry and is known for her powerful acting performances. While her acting has made a name for herself, her statements always keep her in the headline. Adding to the list of controversial statements, she once opened up on her relationship with her father and how it irrevocably changed years ago. Read on to find out more about it.

Kangana on social media is a fire that no one should mess with. She has always been vocal about her opinions on her social feed as she has given befitting replies and statements from time to time. Similarly, the Tanu Weds Manu actress once shared an incident from her early days when she left her home to start her Bollywood journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut dropped the curtain on her relationship with her father. Explaining how she went to the extent of ‘breaking free’ and called herself the first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15. “My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15,” said the first tweet by the actress.

My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Blasting Bollywood in her second tweet, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu‘ actress labelled the industry as ‘Chillar Industry’. She revealed how she is “one of the most prominent voices in the nation”. Kangana’ father wanted her to be the best doctor in the world but she dreamt of being an actress. Adding about her father’s wish, she later added, “he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “if you slap me I will slap you back”

My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back” pic.twitter.com/5nU6x6iQtL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

While the tweets prove how Kangana has always been vocal about herself, it is not the first time she has blasted the B-Town. However, she will be seen in Chandramukhi 2. It will be a horror-comedy sequel to the 2005 Chandramukhi, and it also stars Raghava Lawrence. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in September on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and the fans are eagerly excited for it.

Let us know what do you think about Kangana Ranaut and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Takes An Indirect Dig At Maniesh Paul For Being Slapped By The Veteran Actor: “Some Actors Are There Who Exaggerate Certain Things…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News