As we are ready to step into August, fans are all excited for the release of most-anticipated film, Gadar 2, which will release on August 11. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, the film will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar Oh My God 2. Gadar 2 has become the talk of the town ever since its official trailer was dropped online. However, now in a recent Tweet, the self-proclaimed Critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has predicted its box office fate.

The 2nd instalment is directed by the same director Anil Sharma, who was earlier in the news for mismanaging the crew and cast while shooting for the film. Later the filmmaker had refuted the rumours. Scroll down for the news.

Recently, KRK took to Twitter to predict Gadar 2’s box office fate based on someone who has watched it. He further stated that the film is unlikely to survive more than three days. KRK Tweeted, “Someone has watched film #Gadar2 and according to him, It’s one of the most Waahiyat film of the year. Anil Sharma’s direction is like 80s direction. The story and screenplay is very weak. The Film can’t survive even for three days at the box office.”

Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, “The buzz is only due to the franchisee, which can pull crowd for the first 3 days only. This can be dangerous for the movie of it fails to carry forward the legacy of #Gadar the prequel.”

While another said, “krk sir Jawaan is big blockbuster film,” a third netizen wrote, “As expected. They shouldn’t have touched a master piece which is already made. No need to Part 2.”

A fifth netizen said, “No screening has been held. I have it on good account! If you have guts name that someone.. btw if you say its bad then it must be amazing”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s prediction? Do let us know.

