Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan’ is taking the audience’s excitement to new heights. Following the thrilling Prevue and the captivating posters of SRK in his bald avatar followed by a fierce poster of Nayanthara, the makers have now released a close-up glimpse of another intriguing character from the film. This sneak peek has left fans guessing and eagerly anticipating what’s to come next.

The makers of ‘Jawan’ have sparked a wave of conversation. With just a sneak peek of intense and furious eyes, makers took to their social media and said..“He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him”

Fans are going gaga over the intense eyes and have been guessing who this might be, placing all their bets on the antagonist of the film Vijay Sethupathi.

Check Out :

He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

