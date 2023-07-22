From the past few days, Rekha has been in the news owing to some controversial personal reasons. The evergreen actress is often the talk of the town for one or the other statements she’s made in her old interviews. While she continues to make, heads turn with her never-out-of-fashion ethnic looks, an interesting story from her biography recently hit the web, taking it by storm. Now the biographer has reacted to the same.

For the unversed, media reports suggested that Rekha’s biography had stated that she was in a lesbian live-in relationship with her manager Farzana. Soon after it went viral and made headlines, author Yasser Usman reacted to the same and rubbished all the claims.

Taking to Twitter ‘Rekha The Untold Story author Yasser Usman released a statement which read, “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story‘ are a complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book.”

He further added, “Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship’ or ‘hermetic existence’ or ‘the biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible.”

It’s despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women.

A statement. pic.twitter.com/sYBCZxLsp9 — 𝒀𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒓 𝑼𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒏 (@yasser_aks) July 22, 2023

The author captions his statement, “It’s despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women. A statement.”

For the unversed, Rekha’s biography was originally published in 2016!

