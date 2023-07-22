Aamir Khan is known for his perfection in Bollywood, and his fans know that he would go to any extent to achieve that with full creativity. He usually releases one film in a year or two and gives his absolute best in it. Today, we bring you a throwback to when director Mahesh Bhatt opened up on working with Aamir on ‘Ghulam’ back in the day and labelled his experience as ‘unpleasant’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Ghulam was directed by Vikram Bhatt and starred Rani Mukerji as the female lead opposite Aamir. It’s the same film where Khan had a fall-out with Mahesh, and they couldn’t even look at each other eye-to-eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once in an interview with WildFilmsIndia, Mahesh Bhatt opened up about working with Aamir Khan and said in Hindi, “His style of working was very different. He worked with me on Ghulam. That wasn’t a pleasant experience for me. When a man is burdened by his greatness, that burden is shared by people around him. Economically, that is very difficult, especially if you’re making movies with reasonable budgets.”

The director added, “You can strive for excellence, but not perfection. Perfection is an illness. Excellence can be achieved through hard work. Because this isn’t a scientific or legal document that we’re talking about. It’s all about interpretation. And I felt that we weren’t seeing eye-to-eye and that we should not carry on this relationship.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most brutally honest directors in the industry and never sugarcoats anything and says things as it is. He often stirs controversies for his bold statements, but that’s why his fans love him and respect him for his transparency.

What do you think about the director talking about his fallout with Aamir Khan back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Almost Quit Acting After His Father Rakesh Roshan Was Shot By Unknown Assailants Following ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’s Release: “I Was Losing Faith In Goodness…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News