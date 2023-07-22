Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor teamed up for Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ which has been in the making for the past some time. After teasing fans with posters, the makers dropped the official trailer which garnered praises and applause from one and all. Ahead of the weekend, the film finally hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. However, even before it could grow in the audience, it has already landed in controversy.

Ever since the film hit the web, it’s received negative to mixed reviews and netizens have been slamming the movie over its comparison to the Holocaust compared to today’s relationships. Scroll down for detail.

Amid its premiere on the web platform, Bawaal has created ‘bawaal’ (mess on social media) over its dialogue about ‘Auschwitz’. The dialogue is mouthed by Janhvi Kapoor who’s heard saying, “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”. The actress in apparently comparing today’s relationship with ‘’Auschwitz’ Genocide. The film has been receiving massive criticism where netizens are slamming the actor for comparing relationships to the Holocaust.

A Twitter wrote, “An Auschwitz survivor’s story about his separation from his wife at the concentration camp makes Varun Dhawan realise what separation from your partner actually means. Bawaal is tone-deaf on so many levels.”

While another said, “An unhealthy relationship is the same as The Holocaust and anyone who is greedy is like Hitler. ‘Har relationship apne apne Auschwitz se guzar ta hai. Tab jakar hume use ristey ki ahmiyat samaj mein aati hai. Ye bawaal ki story hai. I am deeply disturbed. #Bawaal”

A third user wrote, “Comparing tribulations and problems in a marriage to Auschwitz mass genocide is the lowest a Bollywood movie has ever stooped to. If a Hollywood movie, it would have been cancelled forever. Wtf were the Amazon people smoking when they green-lit this?”

Check out a few more Tweets:

This is an actual dialog in a Hindi movie mouthed by Jahnvi kapoor pic.twitter.com/PTNxnTW12r — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 22, 2023

Wtf!!! Do these clowns know what Auschwitz means😡😡😡 https://t.co/Ap6Op5wSem — Kush Rathod (@kushrath0d10) July 22, 2023

From where do they get these Bollywood dialogue writers? Be it Brahmastra, adipurush or now this movie? — Matrix (@_neo_the_1) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Bawaal with 1.5 star.



