Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn’t just a brilliant actress known worldwide for her beauty but also a doting mother to her 11-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Earlier today, the diva was spotted along with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport, and what stole the fan’s attention was her tween daughter. The not-so-little-anymore tween greeted the paparazzi with a ‘Namastey’ gesture, and it’s winning the hearts of fans on the internet who hailed her humble act. Scroll below to see the video.

Aishwarya is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and has done commendable work over the years in Hindi cinema. She’s known worldwide for her graceful beauty and often attends Hollywood events, making us proud repeatedly. The actress has over 12 million followers on Instagram and often gives fans a glimpse of her personal life there.

Now, talking about her latest appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya greeted the paparazzi with a ‘Namaste’ gesture as soon as she came out, and it’s winning the hearts of fans all over.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video on Instagram, a user commented, “Aaradhya is going to become a gorgeous young lady🤩”

Another user commented, “Dikhti toh kaafi cute hai 😍”

A third commented, “Aish se khubsurat to koi ho hi nhi sakti 🥰😘”

Undoubtedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her daughter Aaradhya who often wins the hearts of her fans with her loving and candid nature.

