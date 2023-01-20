Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. The actress often gets spotted in the city accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan that she shared with husband Abhishek Bachchan. Last night, the beauty attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony at Antilia along with her daughter and netizens are now reacting to their video on social media while lauding Aaradhya’s traditional attire. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aishwarya is very protective of her daughter and often makes headlines for holding Aaradhya’s hand in public. Now talking about their latest appearance, it was probably the first time that Aish’s 11-year-old daughter donned traditional attire for an event and looked pretty just like her mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a green anarkali suit which had heavy golden embroidery. She accessorised the look with a maharani necklace and bold red lips and finished the look with her signature winged eyes. Aaradhya Bachchan on the other hand, wore an ivory coloured anarkali which had blue detailing over it and came with a sheer dupatta.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t that one stylish mother-daughter duo!

Reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She has raised her so well good looking girl looking so pretty 🔥❤️”

Another user commented, “Yhi sansakar hai…kitni achi dress hai….look febulas.”

A third user commented, “Both look beautiful. Aaradhya looks lovely in Indian clothes.”

What are your thoughts on netizens praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Aaradhya’s traditional attire? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (5 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Film Is Set To Create History, Chasing Brahmastra’s 19 Crores Sale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News