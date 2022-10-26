The Mumbai airport has been pretty busy of late. After Kareena Kapoor and Jeh followed by Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, now the Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were snapped jetting off to an overseas destination. While many dropped hearts on this loving family, many also took to the comments section to troll the former queen. Read on to know why.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 as per Hindu traditions in a grand manner in the presence of family and family. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Now, the Ponniyin Selvan star has been trolled for still holding the soon-to-be 11-year-old’s hand while walking. Read on to know all netizens had to say.

Commenting on the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan – shared now available on Instagram, netizens trolled the former beauty queen for still holding her soon-to-be 11-year-old daughter’s hand. Calling out the ‘Josh’ actress, one user wrote, “ Why is she always holding her hand let the girl be a herself” Another joked, “Ooh she isn’t carrying her anymore.”

One netizen pointed out how protective Kareena Kapoor Khan is of her sons Taimur and Jeh noted, trolled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan writing, “I feel she is damm protective than kareena” Other netizens added, “Kabhi to hath chhod do yaar us ladki ka,” “Are ab th hath chod do beti ka😅” and more.

Despite the backlash, some responded in favour of the actress. Supporting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for holding on to Aaradhya’s hand at the airport, one netizen commented, “What’s wrong with her holding her kid’s hand in public? She is normally surrounded by a crowd. Her mum once fell at the airport. Look at the guy barely feet behind them trying to get a picture.” Another simply said, “uski beti uski marzi maa beti ke bich ki bat hai tum logo ko itni khujali kyu hoti hai .😂” A third added, “Couples humesha hath pakad k chaley toh love.. ma beti ko humesha hath pakde hue dekh k logo ko chul ho rahi.. like omg let her be herself.. kyu waha hand holding out of love ni ho sakti?”

What do you think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should leave Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand when out like this? Let us know in the comments below.

