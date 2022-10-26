Madhuri Dixit Nene has proven time and again that she is the OG queen and no matter how many years pass no one can bring grace to the screen as she does. The actor most recently made her way to our screens with the first Amazon Prime Video original movie Maja Ma and the visuals of her dancing on the Garba track Boom Padi are still fresh in our minds. Amid all this what if we tell you that the veteran actor now wishes to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for a dance number?

Well, as the team was gearing up for Maja Ma, Madhuri with the cast including Gajraj Rao, Srishti Shrivastava, and Ritwik Bhowmik joined Koimoi for a fun conversation where they spoke about a lot of things. Amid this, we asked Dixit an interesting question and her answer left us all pretty excited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the exclusive chat, we asked Madhuri Dixit Nene about a dancer from the current generation you would have collaborated in the 90s. The actor at first took a few seconds to process the question and think of an answer but soon had it quite promptly. Read on to know what she had to say.

While everyone prompted Nora, Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “I think Hrithik Roshan,” and that was the cue for the rest including Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhoumik & Gajraj Rao to show their excitement and they couldn’t even process the images of the two ethereal dancers in one frame.

Meanwhile, in the course of the same conversation, Madhuri also spoke about being a superstar for decades and then shedding the stardom to play a character. “Well, I am that way. I am very normal, I don’t carry the tags with me ever. For me, I am just an actress and that’s my profession and I am a human. Everybody wears their pants one leg at a time and I do the same thing,” She said.

Madhuri Dixit Nene added, “So for me, it’s like the human relations are more important to me than any tags or anything I can follow. So when I am playing a particular part, when I walk on to the set thinking about my character, I am thinking about who I am, where I come from and what the character’s journey is, and what she is going to do. So in that process, the thought that I am the Madhuri Dixit, a star, never crossed my mind.”

Catch the video right below:

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Ram Setu’s Box Office Clash With Thank God: “Fans Will Choose To Watch The One…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram