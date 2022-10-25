It’s Diwali and Bollywood stars – both who have established themselves and also soon-to-debut divas, are giving us some amazing fashion goals. From Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, the latest in the list now is Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya, who is all set to enter the industry with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, enjoys a massive 1.4 million following on social media and shared her Diwali look with fans. And I am loving it! In fact, I’m thinking of maybe adding to my wardrobe for the upcoming wedding season and slay at a couple of sangeets.

Shanaya Kapoor —the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor— looked stunning when clicked at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash a couple of days ago. And now, to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Diwali bash, the young Ms Kapoor looked like a million bucks in a stunning green and gold lehenga choli. Forget a million bucks, she looks priceless – just like a royal Indian princess.

Shanaya Kapoor shared a series of pictures slaying this ethnic look with the caption, “Favourite time of the year. Happy Diwali! ❤️ Love, light, endless celebration and lots of mithai 🥳🪔🤍💃🏽✨✨ In it, the beauty can be seen dressed in a dark green and gold work embroidered choli with a deep off-shoulder boat neckline. While the neck didn’t plunge, the low cut did show the top of her b**bs.

She paired the blouse with a matching dark green, olive green and gold lehenga and olive and gold embroidered dupatta. Well, the three colours complement each other and her skin tone perfectly makes me want this ethnic piece in my collection soon. The tinsel work on the border, paired with its detailed border and matching work on the skirts is just a chef’s kiss! Wearing it to a friend’s sangeet function is sure to get the guys – be they from the girl’s or guys’ side, buzzing around you and their moms (in tow) digging deets about you.

With the ethnic ensemble being rich both in colour and design, Shanaaya and the team made the right choice to go light with the accessories and keeping her hair tied up. Opting for a sleek, centre-parted hairdo with a low bun and gajra, the soon-to-debut actress accessorized with a silver choker complete with blue stones, matching earrings and a kadha bangle.

Keeping her makeup clean, Shanaya Kapoor‘s look used a perfect-toned foundation, highlighter, little blush, a nude lip shade, khol and some eye shadow.

