Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a while now. They happen to be one of the most good-looking couples in the B-town and last night, the duo attended Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash looking their stylish best. It was a star-studded affair where celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday made an extraordinary entry at the bash looking elegant as ever. Amid the same, netizens are now reacting to Malaika and Arjun’s video and trolling them on social media for the most bizarre reasons. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Malaika and Arjun enjoy a huge fan following on social media especially Instagram. They never fail to amaze their fans with mushy pictures of each other on the photo-sharing site giving couple goals.

Talking about their latest appearance, Malaika Arora wore a green coloured skirt and topped it off with a Kamarbandh. The blouse in her outfit came with a cleav*ge boasting neckline and she finished off the look with a yellow cape.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand wore a black kurta-pyjama and walked hand in hand with his lady love Malaika Arora.

Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Thori si vi saram nehi haa…beta ki umar ki larke ko fasa ke rakhi haa.” Another user commented, “malaika when will you release arjun and give him the freedom? 😂 you know he will not marry you” A third user commented, “Sharm ni hai na tum logo ko.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor for their latest appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

