Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s diva is the true blue fashionista. She never goes wrong when it comes to fashion. Even in her late 40s, she has maintained her toned figure and kept her glam quotient at the full brim. Every now and then, the actress leads the headlines either for her personal life or being targeted by trolls, or for her style game.

Malaika has an absolutely different ball game when it comes to styling her looks. She knows how to carry herself be it a saree, a lehenga or a skin-fit bodycon dress. Malla always put her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps outside.

Last night, Malaika Arora was spotted partying with her girl best friends and her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. However, it’s Malaika who caught our attention with her outfit details. In Viral Bhayani’s shared video, she can be seen wearing a neon green-coloured skin-fit mini dress that featured backless detailing and long pleated sleeves like fringes. Malla completed her whole look with matching neon and black coloured pump heels.

Malaika Arora opted for glam makeup, including light foundation, blushed and highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, and n*de-shaded lipstick. For hair, Malla chose it to be a sleek high ponytail. She paired the look with no accessories and a black mini bag.

Malaika Arora is such a diva who can give a run for money to all the supermodels, even in her late 40s. She looked absolutely s*xy in the whole look. On the other hand, at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, she turned into a traditional diva as she donned a beautiful saree and looked stunning.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s neon look? Let us know in the comments!

