Kareena Kapoor Khan who always speaks of her mind often lands into trouble. Back in 2018, Bebo shared her opinion on feminism, and claiming that she is not a ‘feminist’ she had remarked on the same. After a while, Sonam Kapoor also reacted the same, and well, from what we understood, it wasn’t a happy reaction! Scroll below to read!
Kareena and Sonam are quite close to each other. They even featured in the film Veere Di Wedding, and their friendship was quite visible on-screen. However, what made the two friends come at loggerhead with each other was a ‘feminist’ comment.
In 2018, while promoting Veere Di Wedding, in an event as reported in Bollywood Life, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a feministic comment and said, “I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am.”
When Sonam Kapoor was asked to react to the same, the actress slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan and shared, “When women say that they are not a feminist, it is very sad and ignorant.” She further explained that feminism is all about equal opportunity, the same privileges, and choices for a woman that a man would have and that there’s nothing wrong with it.
After that Kareena Kapoor Khan was brutally trolled by the netizens but she stood her ground and said, “What was wrong with the feminism statement?” Later, she explained that she didn’t want to get into any debacle as for some people feminism means making a female superior to a male.
She even clarified that she didn’t mean that men are inferior to women as she believes in equality. Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded her statement by saying, “Main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain.”
Well, that’s part and parcel of celebrity life. What do you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment on feminism? Let us know!
