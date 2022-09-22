Kareena Kapoor Khan who always speaks of her mind often lands into trouble. Back in 2018, Bebo shared her opinion on feminism, and claiming that she is not a ‘feminist’ she had remarked on the same. After a while, Sonam Kapoor also reacted the same, and well, from what we understood, it wasn’t a happy reaction! Scroll below to read!

Kareena and Sonam are quite close to each other. They even featured in the film Veere Di Wedding, and their friendship was quite visible on-screen. However, what made the two friends come at loggerhead with each other was a ‘feminist’ comment.

In 2018, while promoting Veere Di Wedding, in an event as reported in Bollywood Life, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a feministic comment and said, “I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am.”