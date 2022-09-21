Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and does she even look a day beyond 25? Bebo is ageing like a fine wine and in reverse gear, we feel. While her fans and fraternity friends are pouring love and showering her with immense joy, the beauty decided to celebrate her birthday with family and arrived at father Randhir Kapoor’s residence along with husband Saif Ali Khan wearing a short white dress and we are drooling over Bebo’s perfect fashion sense. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Kareena is a fashion icon in the Hindi film industry and there’s no denying that. Over the years, she has become the most influential actresses in the country with an undeniably chic fashion sense. Talking about her latest appearance, we are head over heels in love with Bebo’s stylish birthday look which is minimalistic yet extravagant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at her dad’s residence to celebrate her 42nd birthday along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Bebo wore a beautiful white short dress that came with a crewneck and a cut-out at the waist along with voluminous balloon sleeves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan styled her chic look with a black bag, white pump heels and accessorised the look with statement gold earrings and sunglasses.

For makeup, the birthday girl went subtle overall with just bold red lips to finish off the look and give that glam factor.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We are SOLD at her million dollar smile, uff! ‘Ek hi toh dil hai Bebo, aur kitni baar jeetogi?’

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday look? Tell us in the comments below.

