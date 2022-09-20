Nora Fatehi’s Curvaceous Figure Is Covered With A Shimmery Body-Hugging Silver Gown Making ‘Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue’ A Reality!

Nora Fatehi always tops our list when it comes to fashion. She never fails to put her best fashion foot forward, be it her airport looks or red carpet looks or for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa episodes. For the unversed, the diva can be seen as the judge of the celebrity dance reality show and every episode, she is bringing a new vibe. Scroll below to check out her recent look!

Nora, who started her own career and received a lot of popularity from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is now judging the show’s 10th season. It’s quite an achievement! Apart from her professional front, for what the actress gets discussed over is her fashion and style skills.

Nora Fatehi can be seen wearing a stunning silver coloured thigh-high slit gown with shimmery sequins all over it. The off-shoulder has a princess-cut neckline and featured a gorgeous back and neck design that gave an effect of a neckpiece. Nora Fatehi accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Nora Fatehi completed her look with subtle but gorgeous makeup that included light weight foundation, blushed cheeks, glittery eyes with falsies and bright red lip shade. She further tied her hair in a top messy bun and let her bangs do the talking. And to be honest, it did talk right back to us, saying ‘I’m s*xy and I know it!’ She accentuated her look with white pump heels.

Well, Nora Fatehi’s dress sure made us sing ‘badan pe sitare lapete huye’. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

