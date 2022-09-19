Neha Sharma, the beauty who has starred in Hindi films like Crook, Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tanhaji and more is one hot and s*xy lady. And she knows it. The 34-year-old beauty is pretty active on social media and earlier today she shared a sensual monochrome picture with her 14.8 million followers.

Advertisement

While her post consisted of just one simple black and white picture – that showed off her b**bs and midriff, the caption she posted alongside it is pretty deep. Scroll below to check out her look better and let us know how hot you think she looks in it.

Advertisement

Sharing the s*xy and extremely hot monochrome picture to her Instagram handle earlier today, Neha Sharma captioned it, “When you photograph people in color You photograph their clothes. But when you Photograph people in black and white You photograph their souls! -Ted Grant”

In the picture, Neha Sharma looked too hot to handle dressed in a black (or some really dark coloured) ensemble by the fashion brand Revolve and designer Camila Coelho. The two-piece outfit consisting of a plunging and pretty tiny top and a body-hugging skirt made the actress’ figure more prominent and look like a siren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

The br*-like blouse featured a thick strap across her back and two spaghetti running parallel on her back while originating from one side of the front of her top. While the deep, wide neckline showed off ample cl*avage, it still covered the necessary part – keeping the actress away from any wardrobe malfunctions. As for the bottom part of the ensemble, the skirt showed off the actress’ well-toned midriff and it’s kinda motivating us to hit the gym too.

The Jogira Sara Ra Ra actress opted for a slightly messy hairdo and what seems like natural makeup – blame the black and white properties of the pic!

Sensual, S*xy and hot are the perfect three words to describe Neha Sharma. Don’t you agree?

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Sets Major ‘Thirst Traps’ With Her Corset Look Flaunting Her Busty Cleav*ge & We Would Travel ‘Nadiyon Paar’ For Her One Glimpse!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram