Alia Bhatt along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji dashed off to Gujarat to seek blessings at Somnath Temple. After their spiritual visit, the trio was spotted at the film’s promotions in Ahemdabad. Brahmastra has been receiving rave reviews ever since it hit the screens on September 9. The film took the box office by storm as it crossed the 100 crore mark within just 3 days of its release.

Recently, the Brahmastra trio was spotted arriving for the film’s post-release promotions. A few pics and videos from the event have surfaced on the web.

For her latest outing, Alia Bhatt picked a mustard yellow sharara set. She wore a short yellow embellished umbrella Kurti and paired it with a matching sharara with heavy work at the bottom along with a plain yellow dupatta with lace borders. Keeping it natural, she opted for light makeup while keeping the highlighter on point.

Letting her wavy hair down, Alia Bhatt chose jhumkas and a few rings in accessories. She rounded off her look with kholapuri heels. Check out her unmissable look here:

Isn’t Alia Bhatt’s recent look perfect for your upcoming Haldi function? Meanwhile, at the same event, the actress was seen addressing fans in true Gangubai style. A video of her saying ‘Brahmastra chand hai, chand rahega’ has surfaced on the web.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an interesting lineup of films. The actress will return to theatres with her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. She also has Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. That apart, she will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s next with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. However, it is being said that it has currently been put on the back burner.

Coming back, how much did you like Alia Bhatt’s yellow sharara dress? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting fashion pieces.

