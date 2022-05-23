Sunny Leone is currently a huge name in the Bollywood industry. Her story on making it big here in the entertainment industry is nothing short of an inspiration to many. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka ‘KRK’ took a nasty dig at the actress for her tweet on r*pe. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sunny enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 52 million followers on Instagram. Yes, that’s right. The actress is quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. And not to forget, her kids also have a crazy fan base on the internet now. They’re so cute, your heart will melt looking at their adorable faces.

KRK tweeted, “Ye lo… Sunny Leone says – R*pe is not a crime, It’s just a Surprise S*x” Later, Sunny denied posting the tweet and also revealed that her Twitter account was apparently hacked.

Not just that, Sunny Leone also filed an FIR against KRK and in an interview with IANS, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, “Sunny is emotionally and mentally very disturbed with the false allegations levied by Kamaal Khan against her, and the cheap and demeaning jokes that he is continuously posting on his Twitter account in her name, thereby outraging her modesty openly on a public platform.”

He added, “Resultantly, she has been crying inconsolably and is not in a proper frame of mind to even talk to the media with regard to such built-up controversies surrounding her.”

The lawyer further added, “As the acts committed by Kamaal Khan are largely cognizable, to protect her legitimate rights and interest we have filed an FIR under Sections 500, 504, 509 of the Indian Penal Code together with Section 66 A of the Information Technology Act 2000.”

What are your thoughts on Sunny Leone filing an FIR against KRK? Tell us in the comments below.

